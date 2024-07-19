Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Stratus Properties stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 15,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,971. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,156,085 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

