STP 1-Day Volume Hits $7.48 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $91.34 million and $7.48 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04480506 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,971,059.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

