StockNews.com Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $192.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.15. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $134.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,059 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,659,000 after acquiring an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

