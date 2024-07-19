StockNews.com Downgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Hold

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FNF. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

FNF stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,143.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 294,200.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 851,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,096,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

