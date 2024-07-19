StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Vista Gold
Vista Gold Price Performance
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vista Gold
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.