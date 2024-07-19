StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

