StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.