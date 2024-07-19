StockNews.com Begins Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.60 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMX

América Móvil Trading Down 3.2 %

América Móvil stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,254,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,334 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.