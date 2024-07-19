Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 19th (AGEN, BANR, BCOV, BERY, CBRL, CCNE, CHH, EIX, ERO, FLIC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 19th:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $183.00 target price on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

