Stifel Nicolaus Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $305.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $264.19 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equifax by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

