Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STVN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of €32.83 ($35.69).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €21.73 ($23.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.09. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.46).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,602,000 after buying an additional 2,221,615 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 763.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,075 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $17,655,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after buying an additional 478,260 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

