Stephen D. Westhoven Sells 3,400 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

