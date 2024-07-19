Stephen D. Westhoven Sells 26,600 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NJR opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,381,000 after acquiring an additional 332,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 917,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 848,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

