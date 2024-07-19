Stephen D. Westhoven Sells 26,600 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NJR opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.60.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
NJR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
