Status Price Reaches $0.0258 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Status has a market cap of $100.85 million and $3.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,098.65 or 0.99815260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011794 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00071912 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,902,681,284 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,902,681,283.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02510028 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $3,325,550.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

