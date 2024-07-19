State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,944,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $44,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

PLTR traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $29.26. 16,152,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,563,422. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

