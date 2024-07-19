State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,483 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,714,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,379,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

