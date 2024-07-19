State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 836,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $182.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. HSBC raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock worth $43,139,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

