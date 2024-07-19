State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 289,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,995,000 after acquiring an additional 272,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.61.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,562. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

