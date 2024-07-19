State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 40,995 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $31,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 1,807,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

