STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ STAA opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 139.16 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

