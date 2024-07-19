SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 944,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

