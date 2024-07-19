Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 70.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 628,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1,396.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 69.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 46,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

