South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Down 3.2%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.42. 79,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 142,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

South32 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

