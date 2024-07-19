Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

SHC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 20.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

