Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.
