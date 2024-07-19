Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.