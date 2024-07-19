Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Softchoice Co. (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.81 and last traded at C$17.81. 1,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 34,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softchoice currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

Softchoice Price Performance

About Softchoice

The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.52.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

Featured Stories

