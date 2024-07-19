Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) Receives C$11.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGD. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Snowline Gold Company Profile
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
