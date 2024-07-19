Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $324.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.00.

SNA opened at $270.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

