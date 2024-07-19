SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$23.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.24. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$25.80.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.