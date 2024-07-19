Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,782,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 25,950,441 shares.The stock last traded at $3.43 and had previously closed at $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sirius XM by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.