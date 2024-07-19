Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 7,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 212,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 255.35% and a negative return on equity of 97.21%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

