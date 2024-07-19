SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Shares Up 1.4%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,210,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,163% from the average daily volume of 21,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

SinglePoint Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $54,978.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

