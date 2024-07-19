Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.67

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 11651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.
Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.5649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.
Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile
Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Singapore Telecommunications
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.