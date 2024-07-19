Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.67

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 11651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.5649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.