SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$9.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.02.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverCrest Metals

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 37,500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total value of C$472,500.00. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Anne Yong sold 37,500 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$472,500.00. Also, Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$621,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 648,230 shares of company stock worth $7,556,841 over the last three months.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

