Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.19

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 516969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,404 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $18,981,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

