Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expands By 6.8%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CTAS opened at $758.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $773.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $699.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.55.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

