Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expands By 5.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Institutional Trading of Angi

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $70,958. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $1,234,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Trading Up 0.4 %

ANGI opened at $2.27 on Friday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

