Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expands By 5.2%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.03.
View Our Latest Analysis on ANGI
Insider Transactions at Angi
Institutional Trading of Angi
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter valued at $1,234,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Angi Trading Up 0.4 %
ANGI opened at $2.27 on Friday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.