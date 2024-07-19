Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 1.6%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.11 and last traded at $64.10. 1,799,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,077,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Shopify

Shopify Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.