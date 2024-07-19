Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 4 7 0 2.64 Shift4 Payments 0 3 15 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fiverr International currently has a consensus price target of $33.09, indicating a potential upside of 42.91%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $84.22, indicating a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 2.38% 4.87% 1.63% Shift4 Payments 3.38% 25.21% 5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $361.38 million 2.48 $3.68 million $0.22 105.25 Shift4 Payments $2.56 billion 2.28 $86.20 million $1.49 44.77

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.