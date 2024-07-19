Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Up 0.9%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. 6,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 59,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Shawcor Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., doing business as Mattr Infratech, operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Technologies, Connection Technologies, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Technologies segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

