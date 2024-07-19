Scout Investments Inc. Sells 9,663 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,663 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Verint Systems worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $14,675,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,800 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,752,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,566 shares of company stock worth $13,949,932. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

VRNT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

