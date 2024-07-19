Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,829 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,803,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Albany International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.17. 59,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

