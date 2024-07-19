Scout Investments Inc. Sells 32,236 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,236 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $22,535,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 537,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,773,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,158,410.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 881,678 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.50. 675,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.