Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,094 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,282 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.32. 1,143,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

