Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,563,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after buying an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,409. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

