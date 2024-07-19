Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $735,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $735,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $268,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of USPH traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.22. 37,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,128. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 143.09%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

