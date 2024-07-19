Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,507 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490,370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 15,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 25,294 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,526.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,747 shares of company stock worth $333,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 0.8 %

LIND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 96,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.01. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

