Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 50,977 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,341,000 after buying an additional 118,703 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.72. 193,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.