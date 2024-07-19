Scout Investments Inc. Buys 61,380 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. 1,034,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.