Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.21% of ICU Medical worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,014. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.7 %

ICUI traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $122.36. 125,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,352. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $180.75. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

