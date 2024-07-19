Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.12

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 25869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor Se will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
